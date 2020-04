SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A South Charleston police officer is recovering after a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening en route to a call.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire on Smith Road around 9 p.m. They called dispatchers when they heard someone shooting a firearm.

The officer went over a bridge. Authorities said the officer is expected to be OK. No other vehicles were hit.

Officers said the shots were fired toward firefighters from an opposite hillside.