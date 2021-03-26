South Charleston moving ahead with new Corridor G fire station

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city will soon have a fifth firehouse after ground was broken this week for the new location to be on Sand Plant Road along Corridor G.

The station will serve several hundred homes and businesses in the Alum Creek area, according to South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White.

White noted the building will also serve as a community center for the Alum Creek community.

“It’s a fire station and community center all in one,” he explained.

Once operational the station will house one fire engine and nine fire fighters, three per shift. The personnel will be adding to the city’s compliment of firefighting personnel.

“It will allow us to add firefighters to the staff so it’s a good thing because it makes our department start to grow with more manning,” White said.

The new station became necessary after South Charleston annexed part of that area of Kanawha County in recent years. The annexation promised municipal services.

Construction is expected to be completed in July or August.

The new fire engine which will be housed at the station is expected to be delivered to the city next week.