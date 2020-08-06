South Charleston MoundFest canceled

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston’s Annual Mound Arts and Crafts Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Frank Mullens announced at Thursday’s South Charleston City Council meeting that he and City Clerk Margie Spence reached a “mutual agreement” about the event.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to do that,” Mullens added. “That’s actually our last event (for the year). The next event we have at our event is the Christmas parade.”

Spence also announced there is an attempt to hold a virtual festival, in which vendors can sell crafts online through September.

The city council voted in July to cancel this year’s Summerfest, which would have started Aug. 12.