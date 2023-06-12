South Charleston mayor remains confident about Park Place project

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As crews continue to move dirt into the Park Place Shopping Center in South Charleston, Mayor Frank Mullens said there have been no surprises as the development of the former FMC Fly Ash Pond has taken shape.

“Our game plan has not changed since the beginning, it’s 950,000 cubic yards of fill and they should be done by about August,” said Mullens.

Once all of the fill is in place, the Mullens said it will be a waiting game for the fill material to compact on itself. The process, which could settle as much as two feet, may take six months to a year.

“My engineer told me we’re at about 70 percent of where we want to be, but the drains and everything are working properly. It just takes time. We knew this was going to take time and nothing that’s happened down there has surprised us,” he said.

Chik-Fil-A is already open and construction on Starbucks and Menards will soon start. According to Mullens, the additional businesses which have been committed will have to wait for the settling process to take shape. However, Mullens said that will happen.

“We have LOIs (leases of intent) with enough to fill the pond up. We continue to go back to retail trade shows with our developer every year and every year we seem to get a little more interest. The traffic count is why people really like this site,” he explained.

While some have raised questions about the potential risk of building on fill, Mullens said he’s supremely confident in the project and the engineering behind it.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of projects in my years with the city and this one has been vetted more than anyone I can think of. We have an engineer, we’ve hired and engineering firm. Each company and each developer has their own engineers. This has been going on for years and this thing has been vetted to death. I’ve got zero concerns,” Mullens said.