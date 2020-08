SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is dead after being hit by a train in the area of Chestnut and McClung streets, South Charleston Police said.

Authorities said Keith Rapport, 60 of South Charleston, was the victim of the incident that occurred just before 9 p.m on Wednesday.

The streets in that area were closed for hours after the victim was hit, and railway traffic was halted.

Police said it appears to be an accident as an investigation continues.