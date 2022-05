CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of a Kanawha County man killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Street East.

He’s Jeffery Allen Harris, 45, of South Charleston.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East. Harris was operating a motorcycle which collided with a passenger car.

Police continue their investigation. So far no word on any charges or traffic citations in the fatal accident.