South Charleston indicted in medical fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has filed criminal charges against 42 health care professionals in 31 districts across the country for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes that resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses.

Forty-two doctors and nurses are among those charged including a doctor who practices in South Charleston.

Federal prosecutors allege Dr. Alexander Otellin, 54, of Charleston, unlawfully distributed amphetamine salts (Adderall) and alprazolam (Xanax) over a six-month period. Otellin allegedly prescribed the drugs outside accepted medical practices and legitimate medical purposes.

Otellin is a psychiatry specialist.

Charges against other doctors and nurses include alleged $1.1 billion in telemedicine fraud, $29 million in COVID-19 health care fraud, $133 million connected to “sober homes” and $160 million connected to other health care fraud.