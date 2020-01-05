South Charleston Ice Arena getting bumper cars

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bumper cars are coming to the South Charleston Ice Arena.

The city is paying $72,000 for 10 cars. Materials for the cars are slated to arrive next month.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens credited recreation director Shawn Zuniga with the idea.

“It’s another activity for people in our community to do,” Mullens said. “It’s a good investment for the ice arena.”

Mullens pointed to research showing cities that had bumper cars at their ice rinks saw a return investment within three months.

“It’s very popular amongst the people,” he added. “It’s a moneymaker, for one. For me, more importantly, any time that we can add activities for our people to do, it’s a quality of life issue. We preach it all the time.”

Mullens said the cars should be running in March.