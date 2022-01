SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a Tuesday morning fire in South Charleston.

Flames were showing from the house at 1649 King Street when South Charleston firefighters arrived on the scene at about 4:45 a.m..

The blaze began on the second floor. There were no injuries.

Authorities said the house was unoccupied.

There was early word on what may have started the blaze.