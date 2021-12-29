South Charleston house fire sends man to hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The cause of a fire at a home in South Charleston that sent one man to the hospital remains under investigation.

South Charleston fire crews responded to a home on fire in the 900 block of Upton Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White told WCHS-TV that the homeowner who was attempting to rescue his dogs from the fire was hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation.

Both the man and his wife were about to escape the blaze. One of the two family dogs survived the fire.

Dunbar firefighters and first responders with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority helped fight the blaze. The American Red Cross was also on scene.