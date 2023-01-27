South Charleston hoping to ride its recent success throughout the remainder of the season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Many teams have started the new year on the right foot, including the South Charleston Black Eagles.

The Black Eagles entered 2023 with a 2-2 record with a few questions yet to be answered. SC did drop its first game of the new year to crosstown rival George Washington, 65-51, on January 4th.

However, South Charleston has gotten out of its slump by winning seven straight, including six against Mountain State Athletic Conference (MSAC) opponents.

“I figured we were going to struggle a little bit, to begin with,” said the Black Eagles head coach Josh Daniel. “We lost four or five starters from last year’s state tournament team. We are mixing in some young and new guys with our returners. Our guys are trying to figure out their role, which has been a big part of it. Our guys are comfortable in what role they are in, and we are asking them.

“I think we are figuring out our identity now because we did not know who we were at the beginning of the year.”

The Black Eagles avenged their early season loss to George Washington by handing the Patriots their first season loss, 56-51. SC’s senior forward Bryson Smith posted a team-high 17 points in the victory Tuesday evening.

Daniel knew it would be a battle against their rivals. However, he remained poised and confident. Daniel was a guest on the Wednesday edition of High School Sportsline.

“We didn’t start well offensively, but our defense kept us in the game in the first half,” Daniel recalled. “We did not score at a high level, despite it being a three-point game going into halftime. We got it rolling offensively by taking it well to the rim. We have not shot well this season from the perimeter. We tried to attack the basket, which was successful for us. We made a few more baskets and plays. It was a great high school basketball game with a great environment.”

The Black Eagles finished last season 21-6 and reached the Class AAAA state semi-final round. The 2022-23 season looked sunny and bright for SC until Mondrell Dean and Duane Harris transferred to other schools.

Despite the near 80 percent loss in the starting lineup, Daniel has seen players step up when called upon, and he and his team like being the underdog.

“We told our guys at the beginning of the season that we did not know who would be that five for that game,” Daniel noted. “It has been different guys every game. Whoever will play is one who has played well at that time. It has not been the same five guys each game. It is better to go under the radar, especially with the perception of what people thought we would be after losing the pieces we lost. We thought we had the pieces to be good, and then when they gelled together, we thought we could make a run. I think it is starting to come together. We are fine staying under the radar.”

Smith has grabbed the reins this season and continued to turn heads locally and statewide. Smith’s all-around game has garnered offers from a few colleges, including Potomac State, Bethany College, and Concord University.

Daniel continues to see progress in his 6-foot-6 forward game.

“Bryson has been a great player for us the last four years,” Daniel stated. “He has been a consistent three-year starter and a part of great wins for us. Bryson was big for us last season. It is great having a guy who has been through a season’s grind and has seen almost every good and bad thing that could happen. He is one of those guys that has been in an extended role this season after being the third or fourth leading scorer last year. He is that guy for us now.”

Daniel has also seen considerable strides in Deshad Williams, a 6-foot freshman guard. Williams tallied 16 points back on Tuesday against the Patriots.

“[Deshad] is a strong and athletic kid,” Daniel said. “He does not look like a freshman whenever he is out there, and he does not carry himself like a freshman. He looks like a junior or senior regarding his body type and athleticism. We knew that he would be able to contribute solely from that. He has come in and made shots, and Deshad might be our best defender. We put him on the other team’s best offensive player. He has been consistent this season, and he continues to be coachable. He never gets too high or low. Deshad has now made it to where I cannot take him off the court. He will have a great career at South Charleston, and we are excited about his future.”

The Black Eagles will play their second of three games away from home tomorrow afternoon against the Greenbrier East Spartans.