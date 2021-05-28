South Charleston High celebrates class of 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After an unusual four years, South Charleston High School celebrated its senior class with a ceremony Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Lessons for the class of 2021 were interrupted by two statewide education work stoppages as well as the coronavirus pandemic, in which the latter shifted lessons online for part of the academic year.

Principal Kim Williams said despite the obstacles, the students succeeded.

“Please set your sights high, and don’t waver from them,” she said. “My words of advice are choose the future wisely with passion. Decide what you want to do every day for the rest of your life that will make you happy and productive every day of your life.”

Senior Class President Ricci Kellum said while seniors missed opportunities because of the pandemic, her classmates are tougher for it.

“COVID and other challenges we may have been faced with do not define us,” she said. “We are more than our challenges.”

Other Kanawha County high schools held graduation ceremonies this week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The South Charleston High School commencement was the final ceremony for the school system.