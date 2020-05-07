South Charleston council approves one-month pay increase

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston City Council on Thursday approved a temporary pay increase for city employees who have been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $5 an hour increase will affect workers’ pay for April.

The Kanawha County Commission at its April 22 meeting approved providing municipalities funding for giving first responders and essential employees “hero pay.” South Charleston received $43,224.30 from the commission.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said the total cost of the raise — which includes a city investment — is $184,000.