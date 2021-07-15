South Charleston council approves LGBTQ ordinance

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston City Council on Thursday approved a nondiscrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ residents from discrimination.

South Charleston is the 15th West Virginia city to adopt this kind of law, which protects LGBTQ residents from discrimination in employment, housing and public places. The city is also the second municipality to adopt such a statute this year.

“This is a huge win for the people of South Charleston, who took a big step today to tell the world that all people are protected from discrimination here,” Fairness West Virginia executive director Andrew Schneider said.

“Charleston became the first city to adopt a local fairness law more than a decade ago, and now their neighbors in South Charleston have joined them in standing for fairness. South Charleston is truly someplace special for all.”

Kanawha and Jefferson counties are the only counties in West Virginia with more than one municipality with such protections.