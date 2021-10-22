South Charleston council approves annexation near Lincoln County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston City Council has approved annexing a community located toward the Lincoln County line.

According to Mayor Frank Mullens, the annexed area includes the Southpointe subdivision and Alum Creek Elementary School.

“They’ve been wanting to come and be part of South Charleston for some time,” Mullens said during Thursday’s city council meeting. “They’ve sent me a petition that was 100% approval by the community, by their neighborhood. We’re continuing to grow that way.”

The Kanawha County Board of Education owns several of the properties being annexed. Mullens said the school system is excited about the annexation.

The annexed area is also located near the Sand Plant Road fire station which has yet to open.