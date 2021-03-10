South Charleston Community Center remains closed as flood cleanup continues

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s another ‘routine cleanup’ for the South Charleston Community Center following flooding, Mayor Frank Mullens told 580-WCHS.

For a building that opened in 1982, Mullens said it was the 10th time it has undertaken water from flooding when Davis Creek left its banks after heavy rain showers the weekend of February 27 and 28.

Mullens said the flooding to the building has gotten progressively worse through the years, noting he has seen every event. He said the current situation is the worst it has been since 2003, seeing six to seven feet in some places.

“We are able to get most things out of the flood danger by removing flooring, removing equipment and things like that. Most of the damage will be to the electrical system and general cleanup. There will be some surprises as there always are,” Mullens told 580-WCHS.

The lower level was hit the worst, Mullens said. He detailed the gym floor remaining a mess and the swimming pool full of dirty water. He estimated the cleanup will take several weeks.

“What we will try to do is get the upstairs open first, which was not affected by water but the power outages. That’s where the health club is, our offices and we have exercise rooms in there as well,” Mullens said.

Mullens said previous to the latest round of flooding, there had been talks to build a new community center. He said the recent developments will accelerate the talks, which began because the building needs a roof replacement. The current roof on the facility was there when it opened.

“We know it’s not a smart idea to invest $5 million back into the flood plain. We’ve been discussing building a new one for a while. We are going to pick up the pace on that now because the timing is right for us,” Mullens said.

He said South Charleston officials will meet again this week to discuss visions for a future center. Several locations have been discussed but Mullens was not willing to reveal initial plans.

“We’ve got a lot of details to work out. It’ll take a few years, it won’t happen tomorrow. My goal would be to build this new facility while this one is still open so we don’t disrupt service to our customer base and citizens,” the mayor said.