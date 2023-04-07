South Charleston City Council finds roofing company to fix wind-damaged City Hall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — South Charleston City Council said they have received a bid for emergency repairs for their roof that blew off the City Hall building.

The roof of city hall blew off and damaged parts of the surrounding area due to the strong weekend winds Saturday, April 1. City Hall had been closed for part of the week.

During their meeting Thursday afternoon, city council voted to approve the bid from Tri-State Roofing. The roofing company will begin repairs to the roof at a bid price of $174,925.

Mayor Frank Mullens said he was blown away by how quickly local authorities cleared the area Saturday following the roof coming off.

“Three hours and ten minutes later all debris has been cleaned up and hauled away, insurance had been called, contractors had been called, everything had been done in about three hours,” Mullens said Thursday.

Mullens went on saying, “It was just an amazing effort.”