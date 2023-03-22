South Charleston Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant in South Charleston will officially open to the public on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A is the first tenant to open its doors at the new Park Place Plaza along MacCorkle Avenue. Groundbreaking on the project started in Aug. 2022.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said it’s been a long time coming. Plans for the new shopping center started in 2016. He said the city is preparing for a large crowd when Chick-fil-A opens at 6:30 a.m.

“I’m sure it’s going to be very busy. We’re going to have some police officers near by to help with traffic and things,” Mullens said.

A private ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday. It’s the third Chick-fil-A location in Kanawha County. The other restaurants are located at Southridge and inside the Charleston Town Center Mall.

Mullens said a lot of people are fans of Chick-fil-A, not just for their food.

“I think what separates Chick-fil-A is how much they’re involved in the community,” Mullens said.

Mullens said the restaurant will get a lot of business because many drivers pass by Park Place. The plaza is located across the street from the Riverwalk Plaza.

“Route 60 and Jefferson Road is one of the most heavily traveled intersections in the state of West Virginia, so that’s what makes this site so attractive,” Mullens said.

Tom Minturn, owner and operator of both Chick-fil-A sites, previously told 580-WCHS they’ll be able to serve more guests at the new location.

Mullens said the city is also planning to break ground on a Starbucks and anchor store Menards at Park Place in the coming months. There will be 6-8 restaurants total and several big box stores.

Construction on the entire shopping plaza is expected to be complete by Aug. 2025.