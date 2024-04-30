South Charleston bank robber gets 10-20 years in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with robbing the Chase Bank in South Charleston last November will spend 10-20 years in prison.

Logan Hall, of South Charleston, was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum prison time after his attorney and prosecutors recommended his time be served in the Anthony Correctional Center for youth offenders.

Defense attorney Joey Spano said Hall did not violently attack patrons.

“The way the bank robbery took place, I don’t think it’s a crime of violence. This is the least amount of violence I’ve ever seen in a bank robbery,” Spano said. “Obviously he did put the cashier in fear. He didn’t have a weapon and he didn’t make any threats or bodily harm.”

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Faun Cushman agreed with the defense’s position and said Hall had no criminal history prior to his arrest.

“I am going to agree with Mr. Spano that the facts of this case didn’t go the way that they generally go in a bank robbery. There were no masks. There were no guns. There were no weapons,” Cushman said.

South Charleston bank robber Logan Hall gets taken away in handcuffs after he’s sentenced to 10-20 years in prison today. The robbery took place at the Chase Bank last October. @WVMetroNews @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/3uwtmT3eJJ — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) April 30, 2024

Hall apologized for his actions during Tuesday’s hearing.

“It wasn’t my intent to put any fear in them, but it doesn’t matter what my intent was. If that’s what happened, that’s what happened. I truly am guilty, and I just wanted to apologize to them,” he said.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers instead sentenced Hall to the Department of Corrections.

“I can’t send a message that it’s okay to rob a bank,” she said. “It’s a matter of public safety. It’s a matter of safety in the community and I don’t think I have a choice here but to sentence you, Mr. Hall.”

Hall previously pleaded guilty by way of information to bank robbery, which bypasses the grand jury process.