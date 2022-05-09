South Charleston approves financial actions impacting fire department

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston City Council recently approved efforts to improve the city’s fire department.

Council members approved starting a bid process for purchasing generators for the city’s fire departments and administering a grant from Dow Inc.

The Kanawha County Commission contacted the South Charleston Fire Department about utilizing county coronavirus funding for purchasing generators for the city’s fire stations.

“They had money, we applied, and got it set,” Fire Chief Virgil White said during the city council’s meeting last week.

Mayor Frank Mullens noted the city is willing to contribute a partial amount toward the purchase.

The city also agreed to administer a $10,000 grant from Dow Inc. White said the company gives the grant to the fire department annually.