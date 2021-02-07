South Charleston agrees to lease land for parking

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The South Charleston City Council has approved an agreement with Thomas Memorial Hospital that will result in a free parking lot in the city.

Council members agreed last week to lease parcels owned by the hospital in the Spring Hill community.

“As many of you know, the biggest challenge we have in Spring Hill for our business community is off-street parking,” Mayor Frank Mullens told the council. “We’ve been trying to address that issue for years. We’ve made some headway. Not enough, but we’ve made some.”

Mullens explained there are plans for developing parking on Kentucky Street, but officials want to have more available spots. Thomas Memorial Hospital owns used parcels on Ford Street.

“It’s been vacant and blocked off,” he added. “It hasn’t been used for a while.”

Mullens and Dan Lauffer, Thomas Health’s president and chief executive officer, agreed to use the area for free public parking.

Mullens estimated the parking lot will accommodate at least 70 cars. As part of the agreement, the city will take over the maintenance and payment of the parking lot.