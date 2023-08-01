Sorsaia sworn-in has Homeland Security secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New state Homeland Security Secretary Mark Sorsaia took the oath of office Tuesday.

Sorsaia, the now former longtime Putnam County prosecutor, took the oath from state Supreme Court Judge Haley Bunn in the state Supreme Court’s courtroom.

Gov. Jim Justice chose Sorsaia to replace former Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy who decided to retire.

“Mark is incredibly qualified to take the helm of this important agency, and I look forward to working closely with him,” Justice said when he announced Sorsaia’s selection on July 19.

Justice Haley Bunn delivered the oath of office to Mark Sorsaia, the new Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security in the Supreme Court of Appeals Courtroom today, August 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/pBSmNYByNJ — West Virginia Courts (@WVcourts) August 1, 2023

Sorsaia was in his fifth term term as Putnam County prosecutor.

The Putnam County Commission has chosen former WVSP Superintendent and former WV Fusion Center Director Thom Kirk as the county’s temporary prosecutor.