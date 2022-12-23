Son arrested in father’s death in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a man with killing his father in a Thursday afternoon shooting at a house in Milton.

Police charged Jacob Beilstein, 23, with first degree murder after the death of his father, Mark Beilstein.

Milton police arrived at a house on Woodmire Drive and found Mark Beilstein critically injured. Jacob Beilstein was at the residence and taken into custody.

Jacob Beilstein is also charged with wanton endangerment.

He’s being held in the Western Regional Jail without bail.