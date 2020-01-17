Something for every gearhead at 2020 West Virginia Auto Show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Automobile lovers from all over West Virginia and beyond began to crowd the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday morning.

It was the beginning of the weekend-long 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show featuring hundreds of brand new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, luxury rides and more all under one roof.

Jared Wyrick, President of West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, told MetroNews on Friday that he expects hundreds of guests throughout the weekend. He said that all of them tend to enjoy the non-selling environment of checking out the freshest models.

“You get to look at all the different brands in a relaxed environment,” Wyrick said.

Jared Wyrick

“You don’t have to drive from dealership to dealership to look at the different manufacturers. They are all under one roof, if they are in the state of West Virginia they are here.”

The new models that Wyrick expects to turn heads on the show floor include the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby, 2020 Jeep Gladiator, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Ram 2500, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Toyota Highlander.

There are also the newest luxury models in Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

The long-standing show also has new features and events going on including a Motorcycle and Powersports Pavilion with motorcycles, side by sides and more.

VIEW: 2020 show floor plan

On Friday night, there is a Friday Night Flights and Lights event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where guests can check out beer from five local breweries and eat food while checking out the showroom. Two former NFL players in Will Johnson and Arthur Moats will also be at the show on Friday night for pictures and autographs.

Saturday is highlighted by a Jeep overhaul event in the coliseum side of the show, called “The Garage.”

“We are taking a stock Jeep, lifting it right in front of everybody,” Wyrick said. “We’re going to take the tires off, put on a lift kit, wrap it, tint the windows and turn it into an off-road machine. That’s on Saturday, they are going to do that all day in the Coliseum.”

Dog lovers will also enjoy this year’s car show with the Subaru Pet Adoption Event. Next to Subaru exhibits, there is an opportunity to adopt dogs from local rescue organizations. Guests are welcome to hang out and play with the dogs, as well as get free custom pet tags.

The show is open until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for adults 13 and over cost $12 while senior citizens, 62 and over, and military cost $8 to get in. Children, 7 to 12 years old, cost $7, and children six years and younger are free.

Sunday is Family Day at the event, where any child 12 years and younger are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The West Virginia Auto Show is presented by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows.