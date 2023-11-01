Some of the more creative costume-wearers celebrate Halloween in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some of the more colder temperatures the state has seen in recent weeks weren’t going to stop Charleston residents from dressing up and going door-to-door for some Halloween candy Tuesday night.

There was a good turnout of characters along Virginia Street on Charleston’s East End. Some were spooky. Some were creative. Others were more sweet.

Christopher Vincent wasn’t exactly sure what he was dressed as, wearing a multi-colored jacket and a mask over his head. He just said he was trying to stay warm.

Vincent believes the East End is the best area in all of Charleston for trick-or-treaters.

“Other people might do it bigger but this is the historical district and lots of people love to do it,” he said.

Just down the road, Laura Adkins got to experience her first Halloween in the capital city. She agrees that the East End does the holiday well. She enjoyed seeing all the creative costumes worn by young kids and even some adults. She also appreciated some of the more simpler costumes.

“It’s silly but it was two ghosts in sheets,” she said jokingly.

Mindy Ilar, with Living Word Church in Charleston, helped out with a trunk-or-treat Tuesday night near their church building. About a dozen people handed out candy to kids from their decorated vehicles. She said it was the first year they decided to do something like this for Halloween.

“We decided we wanted to reach out to the community in a different way,” Ilar said.

Ilar said they expected to see around 250 kids Tuesday night. According to her, the trunk-or-treat setup near the church was a nice addition this year to the area and was much appreciated by families, including a family from a popular Halloween film.

“I just saw the Addams family walking down the street,” she said after handing them all some candy.

The East End also had some Marvel superhero sightings, robots with working lights on them and kids dressed up as their favorite Fortnite character. A girl dressed as an Annie Doll was happy to get her favorite candy, Twizzlers, from Aaron Hill, the Pastor from Living Word. He said their trunk-or-treat was a monster success.

“It’s been fun and we had a good turnout,” Hill said.

Hill said the best costume he saw was a boy dressed as Vision, a Marvel character.

“I thought he was going to shoot out something from his hands at me,” Hill said while being very impressed. “He looked great.”

Halloween hours ran from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. throughout much of Charleston and Kanawha County.