Some Kanawha County residents won’t have power until late Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power reports some customers in Kanawha County may not have power fully restored until Wednesday.

“A lot of them will be restored today, but we’re probably going to see some go into Wednesday just because of a lot of outage cases where we’ve got to make repairs,” said Appalachian Power Spokesman Phil Moye.

Roughly 7,000 customers remained out of power Tuesday afternoon following the storm Sunday night. According to Moye they had significant tree damage and problems with broken poles and broken lines in the areas of I-77 through Sissonville, I 79 through the Elkview area and parts of Davis Creek and Loudendale in Kanawha County.

“It’s just areas where the snow hit deep enough and wet enough to bring down trees and tree limbs,” Moye said.

Ahead of the storm, the company staged 250 linemen from Michigan and Indiana in anticipation of the outages. Another 50 line workers from Kentucky were due in the Charleston area Tuesday afternoon to aid in the recovery.

“We’ve got more than a thousand folks out there restoring power,” Moye said.