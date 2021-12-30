Soggy start predicted for the start of 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties with the threat of flooding as 2022 rolls in.

Justice said the the State Emergency Operations Center is communicating with county emergency offices to get resources lined up in case there’s a problem.

“All of these people do great work. We’ve just got stay on our toes,” Justice said.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance for showers Friday afternoon with more rain Friday night including the chance for a thunderstorm.

NWS Charleston posted a new forecast that says between a quarter and half of an inch of rain is possible Friday night.

It’s going to rain for most of New Year’s Day into Sunday morning with another inch or more of rain possible.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop during the day Sunday with the chance for rain or snow showers Sunday night.

Gov. Justice urged residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert.

“We do live in these mountains, they are steep, and we get rainfall, especially at this time of year, we can get into a situation where we have this flooding,” Justice said.