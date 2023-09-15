Soggy day at Ripley High

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Friday ended up being a day of clean-up at Ripley High School after a main water line break.

The water started showing up at about 11 a.m., according to Jackson County School Superintendent Will Hosaflook.

The line, which is located in a tunnel underneath the main building, had a break.

“Almost the entire first floor of Ripley High School was having water come in,” Hosaflook told WMOV Radio.

Students were dismissed at around midday.

Hosaflook there was a similar break when he was principal at Ripley.

“But this was actually coming up through the brick wall of the school,” Hosaflook said.

Classes are expected to resume Monday.