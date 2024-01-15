Snowy week in the forecast for Charleston

Meteorologists said there could be 3-6 inches of snow from Welch to Charleston including McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Boone, Fayette, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Putnam and Kanawha counties with the first band of snow. The National Weather has also placed Cabell, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, Barbour, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas and Randolph counties under the warning.

The snow from Monday morning, which is mainly south of I-64, will taper off before heavier snowfall rolls in Monday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning is posted until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE! Snow overspreads the region overnight with impacts expected to the Monday morning and Monday evening commute. This will also feature very cold overnight temperatures which may limit effectiveness of ice melt agents on roadways. pic.twitter.com/fdsTjKbav3 — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) January 15, 2024

Most of the rest of the state will be under a Winter Weather Advisory with possible accumulations of 3-5 inches over the two days.

Only the northern and far eastern parts of the state are on the low side of snowfall totals with this storm.

Traffic will be reduced some Monday with local, state and federal offices along with schools closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.