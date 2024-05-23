Smart senior class graduates from GW

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — George Washington High School has graduated another impressive class of seniors.

There’s so much to be proud of as students, parents, or faculty of the high school. The class of 2024 had their graduation ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Wednesday.

GW Principal Jim Crawford Jr. said this graduating class is not just one of the best academically in the Kanawha Valley, but is at the top for the entire state.

“This class has continued the lineage of keeping George Washington High School listed as the number one school in the state of West Virginia by US News and World Report,” Crawford said.

The ’24 class accomplished a lot in the classroom and in athletics this school year. The GW senior class won numerous championships in band and art competitions, both at the county and state level. A total of 17 state championships were earned in various sports in the past four year. The school also won their first ever state championship in boys lacrosse this year.

Seniors on the quiz bowl team won the inaugural academic showdown for the state this school year. There are also five National Merit scholar finalists, 20 AP scholars and 107 PROMISE scholars in this year’s class.

“They have learned to be accountable for the work that they do,” Crawford said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege.”

One of the class speakers, Vice-President Ireland Wiley, encouraged her fellow classmates to try and live in the moment more as they all enter into a new chapter of their lives.

“Stop looking at what’s next and live in the moment,” she said. “Stop rushing and slow down.”

President of the class Alaina Potters congratulated the class on making through a not-so-easy stretch at times with experiencing a global pandemic and online learning.

“Our bumpy start to high school was not ideal but made us all appreciate each others presence,” said Potters.

“You have been and will forever be great Patriots,” said Crawford.

The rest of the graduation ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this week are as followed:

Thursday, May 23: Herbert Hoover: 1 p.m., Capital: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24: Sissonville: 1 p.m., St. Albans: 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: South Charleston: 1 p.m., Riverside: 7 p.m.