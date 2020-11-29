Small businesses adjusting during holiday shopping season in pandemic

NITRO, W.Va. — The holiday shopping season is upon the Kanawha Valley and local leaders and business owners are pushing citizens to shop local.

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Alford-Glance recently appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said local businesses in her area have been adjusting to fit the customer’s needs during COVID-19.

“A lot of ours have gone above and beyond to make that their customers are taken care of. Whether that is offering something they usually don’t offer like curbside pick up,” she said.

A few of those businesses are Nitro Antique Mall and Third Floor Comics. Both are owned by Tim Arnott.

“Had to move away from brick and mortar. We started doing a local online operation. We do several online auctions that run through Facebook. It gives local customers to shop from the convenience of home,” Arnott said.

Arnott said while small businesses are surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, they need all the community support back.

“We are the ones that give back to the high schools when they ask for money, we are the ones that give back to our communities. Not saying the big box stores don’t but we are usually on the front lines for it,” he said.

Saturday was Small Business Saturday across the country. Alford-Glance said the stores in her area are just that: small.

“We are made up in Putnam County of primarily small and locally owned businesses. Whether that is the boutique you’re shopping at, the restaurant you’re eating at or your local accountant. All of that, we are made up of small businesses,” she said.