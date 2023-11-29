Ski resorts across the state plan to start opening up for the season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the temperatures drop and winter starts to quickly set in, ski resorts across the state are busy pumping snow in preparation for the opening of their 2023-24 season.

West Virginia’s largest ski resort atop the over 4,800 foot Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County, Snowshoe Ski Resort, plans to get its season underway this Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 9 a.m.

In addition, Timberline Mountain ski resort in Tucker County announced they would open up for the season this Saturday, as well.

However, West Virginia Ski Areas Association spokesperson Joe Stevens said Wednesday on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ that Snowshoe and Timberline aren’t the only two ski resorts in the Mountain State about ready to open for their seasons, but Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County, Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker, and Oglebay Resort in Ohio County are all making preparations to get their seasons started up, as well.

“They’ve been making snow around the clock this week at all of the resorts, so we’re getting ready, we’re definitely getting ready,” Stevens said.

Winterplace officials in Ghent, WV said they have been preparing their over 150 snow guns since summertime to start pumping the 15 million gallons of water to make snow for the opening day alone. They said they plan to hold their season opening sometime in Mid-December, possibly by Saturday, Dec. 16. if all goes well.

Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County had planned to open up by Mid-December, as well.

Oblebay Resort in Wheeling said they should have their season opener at their Nutting Winter Sports Complex around Christmas time.

Stevens said low mountaintop temperatures across the state last week provided the right snowmaking conditions.

While the state saw lower natural snowfall numbers last year, Stevens said that didn’t affect the ski resorts as much, as the colder temperatures still allowed them to make manmade snow and to have successful seasons.

“When the cold temperatures are with us we can make the snow, and we actually saw an increase in skier visits last year, about 2%, despite not having the natural snow,” he said.

He said when snowmaking conditions are at their best, in the low teens, over 20,000 tons of artificial snow is produced per hour across the state.

However, Stevens said because West Virginia’s ski resort markets are primarily a lot of southern and mid-western states whose temperatures stay in the 40, 50, and 60-degree range during much of the winter, this can often pose a challenge for the area resorts.

He said they usually don’t start drawing in these out-of-state crowds until temperatures start getting colder in those locations, as well, but he said when they do, then it’s on.

“When they start getting snow and the temperatures start dropping, boy the phones ring and the hits come on the websites right away,” Stevens said.

He said in recent times, webcam technology has really helped the industry with its efficiency in attracting visitors to the state, as before tourists were at the mercy of word-of-mouth from the resorts on what their conditions for skiing were like, but he said now, they can just go on their websites and see for themselves on the webcams.

Stevens said the five-month-long ski season in West Virginia has an estimated economic impact of over $250 million.

He said this growing recreational industry here calls for all hands on deck in the peak of its season.

“We probably have about 5,000 employees that are connected in one way or the other to the ski industry, and we’re talking about a season that traditionally starts around Thanksgiving, we’re a little later than usual this year due to the mild temperatures we’ve had recently, but during the high-season we’re looking at 5,000,” Stevens said.

Ski season in West Virginia comes to an end by early April at the latest.