Skaff stepping out of leadership role in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Delegate Doug Skaff is stepping down as House Minority Leader.

Skaff, D-Kanawha, will stay in the legislature but announced Wednesday it’s time to allow someone else to lead the 11-member Democratic caucus in the House. Skaff called it a professional and personal decision.

“We continue to buy more papers and we’re continuing toe grow on the business side,” Skaff said during a Wednesday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “In my personal life, I have three kids and they’re playing soccer and I coach them.”

It’s been widely speculated that Skaff, the president of HD Media, is considering a switch to the Republican Party and running for Secretary of State in 2024. He would neither confirm nor deny the speculation during his “Talkline” appearance.

“There have been people saying that (party switch), to be honest, since 12 years ago when I first ran. Every time I cast a vote that Democrats don’t agree with they assume I’m switching parties the next day,” Skaff said. “That’s what you get when you are you’re own independent voice and you’re more of a conservative Democratic. I did it when there were 80 of us and I did it when there were 11 of us.”

Skaff plans to step down as minority leader after next week’s legislature interim committee meetings and anticipated special session. He said Minority Leader Pro Temp Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, would take over after that.

The Democrat Caucus will eventually choose a new minority leader. Skaff said Hornbuckle would be a good fit.

“If you leave it in his hands, the Democratic Caucus will be well-served and well-positioned to continue to grow and expand and represent all views of the Democratic Party,” Skaff said.

Interim committee meetings begin Sunday at the state capitol.