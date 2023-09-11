Skaff says his public service days may not be over after stepping down from House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former state lawmaker Doug Skaff says after serving more than a decade in the House of Delegates, it was time to step down but that he may run for another office in the future.

Skaff, a Democrat from Kanawha County, said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS he’d be interested in a potential run for Secretary of State.

“That office has always intrigued me. I was always fascinated by it. I’m not going to lie; I’ve looked at that office and I’ll continue to look at that office. I’m going to take my time, relax, enjoy the next weeks and months, whatever it takes to really regroup and focus. If I give back, Secretary of State’s Office is the office I would consider running for,” Skaff said.

Skaff stepped down on Friday. He gave up his role as House Minority Leader last month.

Skaff, who serves as the president of HD Media, said he wants to focus on his newspaper business and his family for the time being.

“It’s just time. Eleven years serving the great people of my district has been a great run,” he said. “My job is to be the leader of a company to make sure we can print the paper every day, you receive the paper every day to provide them news and resources. In politics, a good leader is one who can change, adapt and bring people together regardless of their party affiliation, stand up for the people’s views they believe in and make a difference.”

It’s been widely speculated that Skaff was considering a switch to the Republican Party. He would neither confirm nor deny that to “580 Live” Host Dave Allen Monday.

“I’ve been on both sides. I was first elected when we had 76 Democrats and 24 Republicans and no I’m leaving with 90 Republicans and 10 Democrats,” he said of the current makeup of the state Legislature.

Skaff was first elected to the House in 2008 and served three terms before deciding not to run again. He ran for state Senate in 2014 but was defeated by Senator Tom Takubo. Skaff was elected to the House again in the 2018 election.

Skaff said he hopes another “conservative, moderate Democrat” fills his role.