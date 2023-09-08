Skaff leaving House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House of Delegates member Doug Skaff turned in his letter of resignation Friday.

Skaff’s resignation from the House follows his decision to step down as House minority leader last month.

“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them over the years as your delegate,” Skaff, D-Kanawha, wrote in the letter addressed to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. “I hold public service in the highest regard, and it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve.”

It’s been widely speculated that Skaff, the president of HD Media, is considering a switch to the Republican Party and running for Secretary of State in 2024. He would neither confirm nor deny the speculation during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline” in early August.

“There have been people saying that (party switch), to be honest, since 12 years ago when I first ran. Every time I cast a vote that Democrats don’t agree with they assume I’m switching parties the next day,” Skaff said. “That’s what you get when you are you’re own independent voice and you’re more of a conservative Democratic. I did it when there were 80 of us and I did it when there were 11 of us.”

Skaff may have hinted at a future run for some office in his resignation letter. He said serving the people of West Virginia is “his calling.”

“I will continue to evaluate ways to give back and work for the people in whatever capacity that may be,” Skaff wrote.

Skaff was first elected to the House in 2008 and served three terms before deciding not to run again. He ran for state Senate in 2014 but was defeated by Senator Tom Takubo. Skaff was elected to the House again in the 2018 election.