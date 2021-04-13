Skaff: Justice, Republicans should welcome conversations on possible income tax plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The leading Democrat in the House of Delegates is hoping Gov. Jim Justice and Republican lawmakers reach out to their Democratic colleagues and various organizations to build a compromise on an income tax reduction plan.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said Republicans failed to act together to pass a proposal during the 60-day regular legislative session, adding Justice and Republican leaders should welcome discussions about the best legislative approach.

“That wasn’t done on this personal income tax,” Skaff said on Tuesday’s “MetroNews Talkline.”

“It seemed like it was a top-down approach, and if you didn’t agree with the governor’s bill, it wasn’t going to pass.”

Justice pushed a proposal to reduce the personal income tax by 60% with changes to consumer taxes and a tiered tax system impacting natural resources. The Senate and House each pitched plans with more gradual reductions, although the Senate plan included some tax increases. The House unanimously rejected the Senate’s proposal last Friday following criticism from Justice about not moving forward with the bill.

Skaff said his opposition stemmed from a refusal to take money from existing programs or increase taxes.

“I think we need to go into this summer and study everything else. Let’s put a study team together,” he said. “A bipartisan workgroup, but bring all groups together.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Monday lawmakers should continue having discussions about the best proposal.

The state Legislature approved a $4.6 billion budget which includes $73 million in cuts to allow for income tax reductions over the next year.