Sixteenth COVID-19 death reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 68th death connected to COVID-19 in West Virginia was reported Monday evening.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources said an 86-year-old Kanawha County woman died.

“Please join with me as we grieve the loss of another West Virginian,” state DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said.

Sixteen of the 68 deaths have been in Kanawha County.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia is now 1,502. The DHHR said 511 of those cases are considered active. The agency said 922 residents who tested positive have recovered.

There have now been 77,760 total tests. The positive test rate is 1.93 percent.

The DHHR listed 54 people in the hospital as of Monday evening with 18 of them in ICU. Nine are being treated on ventilators.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (7), Berkeley (215), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (31), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (101), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).