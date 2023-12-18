Six new officers are sworn in to Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department has more officers on the force.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey swore in six new police officers Monday morning at City Hall.

“We are proud of the efforts of our Charleston Police Department to recruit new officers of diverse backgrounds who can best serve the people of our Capital City – especially during a time when recruitment is tough across the country,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “We are thrilled to have six new officers joining the ranks of the Charleston Police Department. I wish them the best as they start their training tomorrow at our Training Division.”

The new officers will start training Tuesday morning with the Charleston Police Department Training Division. Starting in January, the officers will participate in 15 weeks of law enforcement training at the West Virginia State Police Academy, followed by a 20-week Field Training Program where they will be directly supervised by leaders of the Police Department. The officers must also successfully complete over 850 academic hours.

“It is an exciting day for the Charleston Police Department when we hire new officers who want to be part of a cause greater than their individual selves—providing extraordinary safety and security to our communities as well as outstanding public service to our Capital City,” said Interim Chief of Police Scott Dempsey.