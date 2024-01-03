Sister killed in Boone County DUI crash went to Chapmanville Regional H.S.

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old student who was killed in a New Year’s Eve crash in Boone County.

Counselors were available at the school in Logan County Wednesday as students headed back to class following the long holiday break.

Miah Adkins, a junior at CRHS, was a passenger in the car being driven by her sister, Brandy May Adkins, 23, of Harts. It happened on Cameo Road on the morning of Dec. 31, 2023.

Brandy May Adkins was charged with DUI causing death and is currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Officers said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

CRHS Principal Rob Dial posted a statement on the CRHS Information Facebook page Tuesday regarding Miah Adkins’ death.

“Our students, staff and administration are saddened at the loss of our classmate and friend. We wish to express our thoughts and prayers to Miah’s family and her many friends during this difficult time,” Dial wrote.

An investigation continues.