Sissonville woman wanted for defrauding disaster relief organizations after recent flooding in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — An arrest warrant has been filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for a woman accused of defrauding disaster relief organizations following the late-August flooding in Kanawha County.

On Tuesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that Brittany Lee Hackney, 26, of Sissonville, is wanted for one felony count of fraudulent schemes.

Hackney is accused of obtaining $2,000 worth of goods and services from the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and the American Red Cross. She claimed her home in Cabin Creek was damaged by the flooding from August 28.

An investigation by Kanawha County detectives determined that the address provided by Hackney did not contain a structure, nor was one damaged by the floods.

Hackney is described as being 5′ 8″ and weighing around 160 pounds. Investigators believe she may be traveling between Sissonville and Cabin Creek.

Anyone with information on Hackney’s location is asked to contact detectives at 304-357-0556 or submit an anonymous tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.