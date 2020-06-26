Sissonville, Riverside recognize Class of 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sissonville High School and Riverside High School celebrated their graduating classes with separate commencement ceremonies on Thursday.

Kanawha County Schools has been holding graduation ceremonies since Tuesday at Laidley Field with rules promoting social distancing and limited interaction between participants and guests.

Students were out of the classroom for the second half of the spring semester because of the coronavirus and instead took part in online lessons.

“Although it feels like this pandemic has hindered us greatly, I like to look at it as something that further prepared us for the rest of our lives,” Sissonville High School valedictorian Kendyl Monday said. “It taught us perseverance to fully and wholeheartedly cherish each moment we spend with others and to appreciate our education and educators even more.”

Nitro High School and South Charleston High School will hold graduation ceremonies Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.