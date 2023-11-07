Sissonville man sentenced for sexual conversations online with minors

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Sissonville man is getting 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.

Isaiah Harley Daniels, 24, must also pay $6,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender. He received his sentence Monday.

According to court documents and statements, Daniels began communicating online with a 13-year-old girl in June 2021. He admitted to using the instant messaging app, Kik, to send pornographic images to the girl. Daniels would explain sexual intercourse to her and also asked her to “get naked.” He further admitted to making several video calls with the girl in an attempt to watch her engage in sexual acts. He also took screenshots of some of his conversations with her on his cell phone.

Daniels also admitted to pretending to be a 17-year-old and engaging in sexual online conversations with other young children. Several of the individuals that Daniels believed were children had sent him images of themselves naked and masturbating.

Daniels possessed more than 20 images and nearly 300 videos showing minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on his cell phone and in his Kik account.