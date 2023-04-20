Sissonville man pleads guilty to lesser charge of murdering brother, gets 10 years in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to a lesser charge of murdering his brother at a home in Sissonville in March 2021.

Holdon Burdette, 25, on Thursday pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Burdette. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and was set to go on trial on May 1.

Joshua Burdette, 31, was shot four times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene on Mar. 1, 2021.

Burdette has undergone several evaluations in recent months leading up to his trial. In January, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit found him competent to stand trial and arraigned him on the first-degree murder charge.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Crane said Holdon Burdette had suffered from mental health issues and drug use before killing his brother.

“At times, this had led to arguments between him and his family, particularly his brother,” Crane said. “There had been an altercation several days prior to this that resulted in an ambulance being called and police being called, and the defendant being transported to the hospital to be checked out where he did, in fact, deny drug use.”

Crane said the murder weapon was located at Holdon Burdette’s grandmother’s house. She said he bought the gun in 2019.

“The defendant was located that night along with a .40 caliber Glock pistol that was next door with him at his grandmother’s house. The weapon had been located behind a cabinet on the grandmother’s porch,” Crane said.

Crane said the second-degree murder charge applies to what happened the night of the murder.

“There is no compelling evidence of pre-meditation or deliberation, which means that the defendant is guilty of second-degree murder which is a lesser offense which is included in this indictment,” she said.

Holdon and Joshua Burdette’s mother Paula Jones appeared before the judge and fought back tears during Thursday’s virtual hearing. Judge Tabit addressed her after she was too emotional to speak.

“I can’t imagine the position that you, as a mother, are in right now and the incredible grief that you feel as a mother, yet the love and compassion that you also feel for your son, so I appreciate you being here,” Tabit said.

The judge said she felt the 10-year prison term is “appropriate under the circumstances.”

Burdette has been held at the South Central Regional Jail since his arrest in March 2021. He will receive credit for time served.