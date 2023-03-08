Sissonville man hit with gunfire while in his trailer

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man is recovering from gunshot wounds and Kanawha County deputies are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting near Sissonville.

The 29-year old unidentified male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and toe when multiple shots were fired at his camper on Tate Hollow Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to CAMC General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim’s girlfriend was also inside the trailer but was not hit by the gunfire.

Deputies said it appeared three shots were fired and atleast two of them went through the front door of the camper. The victim was standing on the other side of the door when he was hit.

Deputies have no suspects and haven’t come up with a motive for the shooting. Anybody with knowledge which could aid in the investigation is encouraged to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169.