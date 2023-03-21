Sissonville man crashes truck into side of home

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man from Sissonville is accused of driving impaired and wrecking his pickup truck into the side of a home.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened right around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wolf Pen Drive.

Franklin Stalnaker, 59, fell off the side of the road and hit a fence before crashing into the side of a home into a juvenile’s bedroom. Deputies said the pickup caused tremendous damage to the house and the bedroom.

Stalnaker was arrested and charged with DUI. He currently sits at the South Central Regional Jail.

Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the crash.