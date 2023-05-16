Sissonville man crashes truck into Dollar General store, injuring one

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Dollar General store in Sissonville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Dollar General in the 7700 block of Sissonville Drive just before 2:30 p.m. when a 74-year old man from Sissonville drove through the wall of the store on the southwest side.

According to the release put out by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man, driving a Chevy Colorado pickup truck, claimed his foot slipped off the brake pedal and accidentally hit the accelerator while trying to park outside the store.

A 74-year-old Sissonville woman was shopping inside the Dollar General at the time when the crash occurred. She was trapped underneath shelving and fallen debris.

The woman was taken to CAMC General Hospital. The extent of her injuries are still unknown, but they are believed to be non-life threatening.

The crash is being investigated by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Dollar General is currently closed to the public as the damage is being assessed.