Sissonville man accused of stabbing brother during argument

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been accused of stabbing his brother and is charged with malicious wounding.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Ryan Haynes, 33, was charged Thursday after an incident in which his brother, David Haynes.

David Haynes was stabbed at a home on Casdorph Road in Sissonville over an argument about cats. The criminal complaint further stated that a deputy responded to the residence after David Haynes called Metro 911 and reported he had been stabbed by his brother.

The suspect was detained without incident.

The suspect was arraigned on the charge Thursday.