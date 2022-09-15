Sissonville HS’ Gene Smith awarded Kanawha County Schools Principal of the Year

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A longtime Kanawha County resident and school worker has been named the Kanawha County Schools Principal of the Year.

Dr. Gene Smith, the principal of Sissonville High School was recognized by the county board of education Thursday night during its meeting with that award.

“I’m humbled, thank you. I have all the faith in the world for the youth of Sissonville and the county. I have worked on all ends of the county. It’s a great group of young people and our future is truly bright,” Smith said.

Smith graduated from Sissonville High School in 1996 and following graduation joined the US Marine Corps. He also served on the Army National Guard.

Smith taught at Riverside High School and was also an assistant principal at Riverside and Nitro high schools. Smith then became principal at Sissonville Middle School before taking his current position.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams told the board of education that Smith is a hands on administrator and works for the school.

“If they need help in the kitchen, he’s in the kitchen. If they need help cleaning the floors, he does that. If they need help shoveling the snow, he does that. He does a little bit of everything,” Williams said.