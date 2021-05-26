Sissonville High celebrates Class of 2021

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Members of the Sissonville High School Class of 2021 donned their caps and gowns Wednesday afternoon at a well-attended commencement ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

There were several students including Lydia Compston who said she and her classmates were able to clear the hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now here we are. We proved that as a class and as a school we are stronger than those challenges,” Compston said. “We showed we can adapt. This is engrained in us now and will set the tone and we head into the future.”

Valedictorian Sydney Beckett credited Sissonville High School teachers.

“Throughout this pandemic they have gone above and beyond to make this year as normal as possible. Their commitment to the students are shining examples as to what teachers should be. Without great teachers I wouldn’t be standing with you here today,” Beckett said.

Beckett also spent part of her speech recognizing three classmates for their kindness. She said that’s what will make the difference in the future.

The Sissonville High Choir, ‘Touch of Class,’ performed several numbers during the ceremony.