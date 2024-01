CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Charleston Monday night.

The wreck was reported to Kanawha County Metro 911 at 7:23 p.m. at 7433 Sissonville Drive.

Authorities said the woman, in her 70s, lost control of her car going around a curve. The vehicle hit a utility pole.

Roads were slippery when the wreck occurred but the woman may have had a medical emergency.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal crash.